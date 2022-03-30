Tyga and Rob Kardashian reacted to their mutual ex Blac Chyna claiming she gave up three cars because she doesn’t receive child support.

Tyga and Rob Kardashian defended themselves after their mutual ex Blac Chyna discussed a lack of child support on social media.

Blac Chyna claimed she got rid of three cars to provide for her kids since she doesn’t receive child support. The socialite has two children: a son with Tyga and a daughter with Rob Kardashian.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars,” she wrote on Twitter. “my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.”

She added, “Single no support child support”.”

Tyga and Rob Kardashian responded to Blac Chyna by commenting on an Instagram post about her claims.

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat,” Tyga wrote. “Why would I pay child support lol.”

Rob Kardashian noted, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

Tyga also joked about the situation after seeing Rob Kardashian’s remarks.

“@robkardashianofficial how u pay 3k less,” he wrote. “Let me kno the plug.”

Blac Chyna’s Twitter posts aren’t the first time she’s brought up her exes not paying child support. She previously insisted her arrangements with Tyga and Rob Kardashian worked in a 2021 interview with Wendy Williams.

“I feel like if they’re doing their part on their end, and I’m doing mine,” she said. “That’s perfectly fine and the best co-parenting.”