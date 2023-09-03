Tyga Sells California Vacation Home & Makes Multi-Million Dollar Profit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The property is absolutely gorgeous with 6,000 square feet of living space.

Tyga bought his Indio, California vacation mansion in 2020 for $3.9 million. After only three years, he’s reportedly sold it for a big profit. According to SFGate, the nearly 6,000 square-feet home, which is located less than a half hour away from Palm Springs, was sold for $5.1 million. The initial asking price was $5.9 million.

The estate, which was built in 2018, was basically brand new when the rapper got it. While he had the waterfront home, he presumably enjoyed its four bedrooms, five bathrooms, beamed ceilings, fireplaces, arched doorways and modern chandeliers.

The realtor highlighted a few other stand-out rooms in the home. The kitchen is stone and natural tones has two large islands and marble countertops but opens up into a sitting area/ dining nook with a massive window that would allow guests to look out into the ocean.

The dining room boasts walls of windows surrounding the table and chairs. Tyga hasn’t shared what he’s going to do with this extra bank. While we might not know what he is doing with the money made from the sale, we do know what he’s doing this weekend. On his Instagram, he’s promoting EBC at Night at the Encore Brach Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.