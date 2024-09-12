Tyla & Halle Bailey Address Viral Onstage Moment At MTV VMAs 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyla scooped her first-ever MTV Video Music Award on Wednesday night but went viral following an onstage moment with Halle Bailey.

Tyla scored a major win at the MTV VMAs on Wednesday night (September 11) but found herself going viral for all the wrong reasons after social media latched on to an onstage interaction with Halle Bailey.

The “Water” hitmaker scooped her first MTV Video Music Award, the first for a female African artist and a South African artist overall. However, before delivering her acceptance speech, she asked for help to hold the trophy, turning to award presenters Hally Bailey and Lil Nas X for assistance.

“You guys know me and holding awards,” she told the audience. “I’m not strong enough.”

While Bailey smiled at Tyla, standing in place, Lil Nas stepped forward to take the award from her.

Tyla: This award is so heavy!!!! Can one of you guys hold it?!?!



Halle: Ohhhh that’s not —-😭💀



Lil Nas : Fineeee then 🙄😭#VMA #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ClD9SbcEyJ — Dxvxnt // Reality Tv 🚀 (@dxvxntrealitytv) September 12, 2024

Social media users found the clip hilarious and couldn’t get over Halle Bailey’s refusal to hold the Moonman statuette.

“I love that Halle kept her feet planted like you better figure it out,” one person wrote. “Plus, they’re the same size, if it’s heavy for you…”

I love that Halle kept her feet planted like you better figure it out.



Plus, they're the same size, if it's heavy for you… https://t.co/bHWpzd6xtS — 🪩 MADAM THIQUE & COZY 🪩 (@ABitOfKwansLife) September 12, 2024

Another added, “tyla can’t hold her own award??? halle looked at her like girl what.”

tyla can't hold her own award??? halle looked at her like girl what #VMAs — jada👩🏾‍💻 (@jaydria_) September 12, 2024

Nonetheless, Tyla wasn’t here for the uproar and quickly shut down the notion of any drama between her and Halle Bailey.

“Y’all make everything weird,” she tweeted after the ceremony. “I was not asking my girl Halle… We just girls , S### I WON A VMAAAA.”

Bailey replied, “exactly,” alongside a pair of red heart emojis. “Love u babes congrats.”

Tyla used her acceptance speech to teach fans about the rich diversity of African music.

“The global impact that ‘Water’ has had on the world just proves that African music can be pop music too,” she explained. “This is so special but bittersweet because I know there is a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats. Even though Afrobeats has run things and has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It is more than just Afrobeats.”

She continued, “I come from South Africa. I represent amapiano. I represent my culture, and I just want to shout out [to] all the Afrobeats artists in this category with me.”

She named Tems, Ayra Starr, Lojay, Rema, Wizkid, and Burna Boy before adding, “Africa to the world.”