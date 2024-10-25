Tyler, The Creator Announces L.A. Album Listening Event & ‘Chromakopia’ Release Date Twist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Join Tyler, The Creator in Los Angeles for an immersive album listening experience at the Intuit Dome.

Tyler, The Creator has provided details on the release date of his upcoming album Chromakopia, in addition to his plans for a unique album listening experience in Los Angeles.

On Thursday (October 24), the CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST mastermind shared a post on his Instagram Story revealing he has organized a surprise playback of the album at the brand new Intuit Dome in Inglewood. According to Tyler, the event is not to be confused with a performance, although he will be taking over the $2 billion, state-of-the-art arena that’s home of the Clippers NBA franchise.

“Los Angeles I’m playing my album in full for you at the Intuit Dome,” Tyler, The Creator wrote in the post. “I will not be performing. I will be standing in the middle of the venue lip syncing the new sounds. The event cost five dollars.”

The event will commence on October 27, just one day ahead of the release of Tyler’s first project since the 2021 release of CMIYGL (he did share The Estate Sale deluxe edition release of the project in 2023). In a post he shared on his feed before the announcement, Tyler revealed Chromakopia wouldn’t be released until October 28 at precisely 6 a.m. EST.

In a comment underneath the post, the Odd Future co-founder briefly explained why the release was set under such specific parameters.

“Y’all n###as can just wake up when y’all finished sleeping and listen to it,” he wrote in the comment.

While fans have already pointed out that October 28 is also Frank Ocean’s birthday, it could be just a coincidence that the album is dropping on that date, considering Tyler recently broke down why he doesn’t support releasing albums on Fridays anymore per the industry standard.

“I think we should put music out again on Tuesdays instead of Fridays, for some reasons,” Tyler told Nardwuar during an interview in November 2023. “What do y’all think? My reasoning is, I know people think because of the weekend they can listen to stuff and the streams go up. And the streaming people are like, ‘Oh, the streams go up on the weekend!’ But I think it’s a lot of passive listening, at parties or people get the time to go to the gym, so they’re not really listening.”