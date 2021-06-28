Tyler, The Creator Apologizes To Selena Gomez For Attempted Romp With Justin Bieber

Tyler, the Creator admitted he wanted to have sex with Justin Bieber – which is why he said offensive tweets to Selena Gomez!

Tyler, The Creator has apologized to Selena Gomez for comments he made about the star 10 years ago.

In a string of since-deleted posts, the rapper, real name Tyler Gregory Okonma, sent explicit messages to the singer/actress, including, “@selenagomez is now 18. so she can now legally take my dick in her f###### ass,” “I Just Want To F### Selena Gomez In Her f###### Mouth,” and “@selenagomez Wanna Lick My G####?”.

The posts reportedly saw the star banned from the site for some time and, 10 years on, he’s reached out to the Wolves star to apologize for his behavior.

In his song “Manifesto,” lifted from the star’s latest album Call Me If You Get Lost, he says: “I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy s###/Didn’t wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her/Back when I was tryna f### Bieber, Just-in.”

The apology references pop star Justin Bieber, whom Selena dated at the time, and with whom Tyler is pals. And back in 2013, he publicly admitted to disliking his friend’s girlfriend.

“No, we don’t like each other,” he admitted. “Cause, you know like kicking it with Justin, that’s my homeboy—she always be mean mugging me. Like why are you hating on me?”

Selena has yet to respond to the track.