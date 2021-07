Tyler, The Creator has scored the second number one album of his career with his newest critically acclaimed album “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

Call Me If You Get Lost.opens atop the Billboard 200 with 169,000 equivalent sales units, making it Tyler’s second chart-topper, following the success of 2019’s Igor.

Tyler teamed up with DJ Drama, who hosted Call Me If You Get Lost to give the album the feel of a Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

They recorded the album in a Los angeles-based studio during the pandemic.

“Tyler reached out to me last summer,” said DJ Drama. “He always said it was a dream of his to do a Gangsta Grillz,” DJ Drama told Billboard.

The album is filled with guest appearances from top artists like 42 Dugg, NBA Youngboy, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, and others.

Tyler also produced every track on Call Me If You Get Lost.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat is also new at two with Planet Her, while Sour by Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice of the Heroes, and Polo G’s Hall of Fame – all former number ones – complete the new top five.