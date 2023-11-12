Tyler, The Creator Slams Absentee Father In New Camp Flog Gnaw “Music Update”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Odd Future alum has heard his fans requests for new music—and here’s his reply.

Tyler, The Creator has reminded fans that things won’t always play out in their favor, with a bitter reference to his fatherless childhood.

On Saturday (November 11), day one of Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw music festival, the California native appeared to offer his fans an update on new music. However, instead of announcing the follow-up to his recent deluxe album Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, the Odd Future creator expertly trolled attendees with a personal emotional ploy.

“Y’all want some new music, huh?” Tyler questioned the crowd before adding, “Aww aww, and I wanted a father, but you don’t get everything.”

Tyler continued on, virtually confirming there would be no tangible new music update, at the festival, considering he’d opted to run through his entire catalog of hits rather than previewing new snippets during his set.

Additional highlights from the opening day of the festival include appearances from artists such as The Clipse, Ice Spice, Teezo Touchdown, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. Day two of the festival, which takes place on Sunday (November 12), features headliners such as SZA, Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Yachty, Willow and Dominic Fike, among others.

Check out the full clip below.