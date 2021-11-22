Tyler, The Creator was introduced by Cardi B for his first-ever performance at the America Music Awards on Sunday.

Tyler, The Creator delivered an epic rendition of his song “M####” at the American Music Awards on Sunday, (Nov. 21), at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Christmas was in the air as the eclectic rapper wore a puffer jacket and shorts while performing the track from his sixth studio album “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

The set was a full-on winter wonderland as the camera panned out to reveal Tyler performing on the porch of a snow-covered cottage in the woods. Viewers were treated to a visual spectacle with white-tipped trees swaying in the background and snow flurries blowing into the frame.

Then, the California native turned up the energy as the strobe lights kicked in and day changed to night, the camera honing back in on him. Then, for the finale, Tyler hopped onto the back on a Vespa and rode off stage.

Other performers on the night alongside Tyler the Creator included Silk Sonic, Oliva Rodrigo, Chloe, Diplo, and more. Megan Thee Stallion was set to perform with BTS, however, she withdrew citing “an unexpected personal matter.”

Tyler, The Creator Also Picked Up A Special BET Award

Last month, Tyler was recognized for his impact on the Hip-Hop community. He was awarded the first-ever BET Hip-Hop “Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award.”

As he collected the award, Tyler paid homage to those who came before him and paved the way.

“I wouldn’t be here or upon the stage or have this silly hat or anything without the Q-Tips, the André 3000s, the Chad Hugos, the Pharrells, the Kanye Wests, the Missy Elliotts, who no one ever brings up. Busta Rhymes, the Hype Williams who just took it to this different world. I preach those names and others that I didn’t name ’cause I’m limited on time.