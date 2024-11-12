Tyler, The Creator Praises Doechii, Willow Smith & More As “CHROMAKOPIA” Holds On To No. 1 Spot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out what hidden details Tyler, The Creator has woven into his CHROMAKOPIA album as it enters its second week as a chart-topping project.

Tyler, The Creator is opening up to fans about the intricacies of his latest album, CHROMAKOPIA, as it continues to dominate with impressive commercial sales numbers.

On Sunday (November 10), the Los Angeles native enlisted his Twitter following for an exclusive question-and-answer session, soliciting their late-stage revelations about the album now that listeners have had nearly three weeks to sit with the project. Coincidentally enough, Tyler’s CHROMAKOPIA earned yet another appearance on top of the Billboard 200 chart after the 160,000-plus units it sold during it’s second week of tracking helped extend its run at the No. 1 spot for another consecutive week.

“from CHROMAKOPIA, did anything grow on you, catch your ear after some time, took a while to click?” Tyler, The Creator questioned in his initial tweet.

from CHROMAKOPIA, did anything grow on you, catch your ear after some time, took a while to click? — T (@tylerthecreator) November 10, 2024

As responses poured in from fans, Tyler proceeded to engage with several users, in turn revealing multiple golden nuggets about the album while praising a host of his collaborators. In response to a fan celebrating his decision to work with English singer-songwriter Lola Young, Tyler also gave flowers to Willow Smith, who he said was an “alien” and Doechii, who he said makes him “nervous” due to her talent.

“Lola voice is has so much power to it,” he wrote. “Willow is an alien that girl is f###ing special….and doe…she really has me nervous shes so good, im very lucky they’re all apart of this album man.”

Following a fan’s emotional response to his mom’s appearance on the album cut “I Hope You Find Your Way Home” Tyler revealed the specific portion of the song the user had remarked about was inspired by the limited edition collection he designed for Louis Vuitton in collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

“That was a real clip from a call when the my LV collection got announced,” he wrote. “No one knew about it, i kept it tight lipped, so she was legit shocked.”

Tyler, The Creator also quipped, “I had no choice, it needed her,” in a reply to a fan thanking him for snagging Solange Knowles to provide her angelic vocal stylings for the album.

In addition to confirming Santigold also worked on the album, Tyler also roasted haters who don’t like his “Sticky” banger featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne and briefly touched on the double meaning of his lead single “NOID.”