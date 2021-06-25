Tyler, The Creator Returns With New Album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

At the moment, Tyler, The Creator’s name is the #1 trending topic on Twitter in the United States. That level of online attention is the result of the Columbia recording artist dropping his new album Call Me If You Get Lost.

Tyler, The Creator recruited 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla Sign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, and other guest features for the project.

Call Me If You Get Lost is Tyler’s first full-length LP since 2019’s Igor. The 30-year-old performer won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for his previous studio LP.

Tyler, The Creator’s discography also includes the Goblin, Wolf, Cherry Bomb, and Flower Boy albums. In 2019, Igor became’s the former Odd Future leader’s first Number One on the Billboard 200 chart.