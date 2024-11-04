Tyler, The Creator’s “Chromakopia” Debuts At No. 1 With Just Few Days Of Streams

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyler, the Creator released his “Chromakopia” album on a Monday, so only four days counted for its first-week sales.

Tyler, The Creator’s Chromakopia album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Tyler accomplished the feat despite releasing the project on a Monday, which meant there were only four days of activity in its first week.

Albums typically drop on Fridays in this era, with a full week to track sales and streaming data. Tyler released Chromakopia on October 28 yet managed to sell 299,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending October 31.

“300k on a Monday morning,” Tyler wrote on Instagram Stories. “Thank you to every listener.”

Tyler, The Creator earned the sixth biggest debut of 2024 with just four days of activity. Chromakopia also gave him his biggest streaming week and most first-week sales despite the limited amount of time.

Chromakopia also generated more than 212 million official streams in its first week. It sold roughly 66,000 vinyl copies, the third-biggest debut week for vinyl sales of any rap album since 1991.

Tyler, The Creator outperformed his competition by a significant margin. Halsey’s The Great Impersonator debuted at No. 2 with about 93,000 equivalent album units sold in its first week.

Chromakopia is Tyler’s third No. 1 album. He reached the top of the Billboard 200 with 2019’s Igor and 2021’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.