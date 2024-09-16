Tyler, The Creator’s Timothée Chalamet Lyrics Manifest His First Movie Role

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyler, The Creator name-dropped actor Timothée Chalamet on the 2018 track “Okra.” Years later, the two are working together on an A24 film.

Tyler, the Creator will make his feature film debut in an A24-produced movie directed by Uncut Gems filmmaker Josh Safdie. Tyler was cast alongside Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow in Marty Supreme, a film inspired by ping pong player Marty Reisman.

Six years ago, Tyler shouted out Chalamet on the song “Okra.”

“Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me,” Tyler rapped.

Chalamet reacted to getting name-dropped by reposting a fan’s meme on social media.

Most information about Marty Supreme has been kept under wraps, per Deadline. Tyler’s character in the film hasn’t been revealed.

Marty Supreme marks Tyler’s first role in a feature film, but the acclaimed rapper/producer isn’t a newcomer to acting. Tyler starred in Loiter Squad and The Jellies, two television series he co-created for Adult Swim. Tyler’s other TV credits include the Showtime series Kidding and Netflix’s animated show Big Mouth.

Tyler’s movie role was announced a month after he apologized for past comments about Eminem’s Recovery album. The Odd Future member publicly criticized Eminem’s album years ago, resulting in Eminem’s controversial diss track “Fall.” Tyler regretted bashing Recovery after watching the Netflix series Painkiller.

“After watching that show, that gave me perspective,” he told Maverick Carter in August. “This was a few months ago. And I felt so terrible about some of the things I said about that Recovery album because I realized that was a big step and meant a lot to him and my f###### stupid ass is like, ‘I wanna hear the same song and dance and I loved The Eminem Show. But he’s not there anymore. I felt terrible.”

Tyler said he learned how to rap by studying Eminem, recalling how Slim Shady’s lyricism and storytelling influenced the 33-year-old artist. Tyler wanted to apologize to Eminem in person if they ever crossed paths.