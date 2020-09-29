Tyler The Creator Will Vote During 2020 Presidential Election

(AllHipHop News)
Tyler, The Creator will cast his vote for the first time in November’s U.S. election.
President Donald Trump is facing tough competition from Democratic nominee Joe Biden as he bids to hold onto his position as POTUS, with the 29-year-old rapper explaining he’s decided to add his vote to the mix because he’s “seen the light.”
— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) September 28, 2020
“I know I’m the last person y’all should ever take advice from, but I’m reiterating what everyone else is saying,” he said in a video shared to Instagram. “Please, please if you are young and your f##king back don’t hurt, go to them polls and cast the f##king vote.
“I didn’t give a f##k about none of this s##t just like a lot of y’all. This is actually going to be my first time voting. But I see the light.”
Tyler isn’t the only celebrity to have revealed he’s a first-time voter – Snoop Dogg recently confessed he was “brainwashed” into thinking that “you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record”.
The rapper – who was convicted of drug possession in 1990 and on gun and drugs charges in 2007 – explained: “I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged so now I can vote.
“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year.”