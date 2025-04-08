Tyler, The Creator’s Festival Set Canceled After Two Killed In Crane Fall

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyler The Creator withdrew from AXE Ceremonia in Mexico City after a crane collapse killed two photographers during Saturday’s festival setup.

Tyler, The Creator and Massive Attack were pulled from Sunday’s (April 6) lineup at the AXE Ceremonia music festival in Mexico City after a deadly crane accident.

The mishap claimed the lives of two people the day before, prompting organizers to shut down the final day of performances.

According to local officials, on Saturday (April 5), the day of the incident, strong winds knocked over a crane carrying a metallic decoration.

The structure fell onto two individuals who were receiving treatment at the scene before being rushed to a hospital, where both later died.

The victims were identified as photographers Miguel Angel Rojas and Berenice Giles.

“With deep sadness, we confirm the passing of the two people who were injured during today’s incident,” AXE Ceremonia said in a statement. “We are deeply heartbroken by this loss. We are reaching out to their families to support them during this incredibly difficult time and to provide them with all our care and solidarity. The safety of our community has always been our priority, and we continue, as from the very beginning, to maintain close collaboration and complete transparency with the authorities.”

Despite the tragedy, the festival continued Saturday night with scheduled sets from Charli xcx and K-pop group Tomorrow X Together.

However, by Sunday, organizers and Mexico City’s mayor’s office confirmed Tyler, the Creator’s set and the remainder of the event would not go on.