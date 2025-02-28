Tyra Banks Just Confirmed Her Next Big Move in the Fashion World

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyra Banks is officially back in the modeling world. After a surprise return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the 51-year-old icon has re-signed with IMG Models. Banks, who made history in the ’90s, says this isn’t just a comeback—it’s a fresh start. With a global strategy in place, she’s ready to take on fashion again. “The best is yet to come,” she teases.

Tyra Banks lit up the catwalk in October, making a surprise return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show—and now, she’s officially stepping back into the modeling world with a fresh perspective and unstoppable energy.

The 51-year-old trailblazer, who made history in the ’90s as the first Black American to grace the covers of GQ and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, has signed once again with IMG Models.

The move comes after her unexpected appearance at the newly revamped Victoria’s Secret event, where she brought a dramatic close to the show.

“Returning to my IMG family feels like coming home—but this isn’t just a comeback, it’s a new beginning,” Tyra Banks told WWD. “I’m an ice cream entrepreneur now, but everywhere I go—across countries, across continents—people have been asking me to return to modeling—on the streets, on social media, in my DMs, and in interview after interview. And now I’m ready. I’m stepping back in with fresh eyes, electrifying energy, and a drive to make game-changing moves. And yes, I’m ready to slay the runway again. The best is yet to come.”

Tyra Banks, who captivated audiences as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1997 until she retired in 2005, went on to build an empire in television with America’s Next Top Model.

More recently, she ventured into the food industry, launching her ice cream brand, Smize & Dream.

Now, with IMG behind her, the supermodel’s next chapter is in motion. A spokesperson for the agency confirmed that their strategy will focus on securing editorial features and top-tier opportunities across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands.

Banks also revealed in Essence‘s 50th anniversary cover story that her unexpected return sparked something inside her.

“I had no idea it was gonna blow up in the way that it did. So now I am going to model again, officially,” she said with a smile. “I’m gonna sign with an agency in Sydney. I’m gonna have agencies in Paris. I’m going to be in New York. Like, I’m just gonna do this.”

When asked if another runway walk is on the horizon, Banks played it coy. “Probably,” she teased.



