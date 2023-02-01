Tyre Nichols’ Mother Demands Congress Pass Police Reform Bill At His Funeral

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died a few days after he was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers.

A funeral service was held for Tyre Nichols at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis on Wednesday (February 1).

Memphis police officers brutalized Tyre Nichols on January 7. The 29-year-old Black man died from his injuries on January 10.

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Rev. Al Sharpton attended Nichols’ funeral. Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells was among the family members who spoke at the service.

“Tyre was a beautiful person,” Wells said. “And for this to happen to him was just unimaginable. I promise you the only thing that’s keeping me going is the fact that I really truly believe my son was sent here on an assignment from God.”

Wells called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The bill aims to address racial bias and the use of excessive force.

“We need to get that bill passed because if we don’t, that blood—that next child that dies, that blood is going to be on their hands,” Wells said.

Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells also urged legislators to take action to combat police brutality. He looked forward to getting justice for Nichols and other victims.

“This is a continuous fight that we have to fight for,” he said. “We have to fight for justice. We cannot continue to let these people brutalize our kids.”

Five cops were fired and charged with second-degree murder for their roles in Nichols’ death. Two other officers were suspended.

The Memphis Fire Department fired three people for their response to the police beating Nichols. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office put two deputies on leave for their conduct.