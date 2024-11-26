Tyrese Dismisses Illuminati Rumors In Heated Rant: “No Devil Worshiping Over Here” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrese is speaking out on rumors that he’s secretly gay and is sacrificing loved ones as part of Illuminati rituals.

Tyrese didn’t hold back while issuing a PSA to address rumors he’s part of a shadowy secret society tied to the Illuminati and is hiding his sexuality.

He took to Instagram on Monday (November 25), with a video setting the record straight, denying any involvement in demonic practices and affirming his faith in God.

“I’m not gay, ain’t never been gay. I’m not a part of a secret gay, or a public gay,” Tyrese said, addressing the rumors about his sexuality.

The singer and actor then turned to allegations he’s a member of a devil-worshipping cult.

“What y’all not gonna do is y’all not gone put no devil on me,” he continued. “Listen to me, the Lord Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. You understand that? Ain’t no devil worshiping over here, ain’t no gay, aint no down low, ain’t no secret society, ain’t no Illuminati. I cast demonic spirits away from me every day. I walk strongly with my beliefs.”

Tyrese Blasts Illuminati Sacrifice Rumors

Tyrese then addressed viral rumors that he sacrificed loved ones for fame and fortune as part of an Illuminati ritual.

“Sacrificing who?” he questioned. “If I’m sacrificing my friends …why my bank account ain’t changed? Where’s the private plane? Where’s the lifestyle? Goofy muthafucaks.”

He also dismissed videos of him wearing a “dress” on a trip to Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

“That ain’t no dress. It’s called a kandura,” he explained. “That’s what you wear in the Middle East. It’s not a dress. There is no sacrifice. There is no ritual.”

Tyrese doubled down in the caption, writing, “Devils and devil worshipers ain’t gonna like this video -They appear to be WINNING lol.”

He added, “People in the “Industry” are going OUT of their way to promote the DEVIL….Me and Denzel Washington are out here SPREADING the GOODNESS OF JESUS!!!”