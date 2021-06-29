Tyrese Ends Longstanding Beef With Dwayne Johnson

Tyrese Gibson has confirmed he is put aside his differences with superstar actor Dwayne Johnson!

Tyrese Gibson has reconnected with Dwayne Johnson following their long-standing feud.

The “Fast and Furious” stars fell out in 2017 after Dwayne announced plans to make a spin-off movie, based on his character Luke Hobbs, which eventually pushed back the release of the recently released “F9: The Fast Saga” movie.

Tyrese blasted the spin-off, “Hobbs & Shaw,” in several now-deleted Instagram posts and threatened to exit “F9” if Dwayne was still part of the franchise.

Johnson sat out the “F9” movie, but now both films have been released, it seems the two actors have set aside their differences.

Speaking to guest host Tiffany Haddish on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Tyrese said, “We’ve reconnected in a real way. I think we’re both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down.

“To be honest, I did not know when or how the phone call was going to happen, but it did happen. We’re about 20 phone calls in, and we’re in competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne previously spoke about their pair’s feud in 2018, revealing he hadn’t spoken to Tyrese since the actor blasted him on Twitter and blamed him for delaying “F9.”

“That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’d been friends with Tyrese for a very long time,” he said. “I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it. It was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media and apparently he was going through some stuff too in his personal life, but no, we haven’t talked and I don’t see where we would. To me, there’s no need to have a conversation.”