Tyrese Fears Imminent Arrest In Ongoing Child Support Battle  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tyrese believes the judge in his child support case will have him arrested in court to “make an example out of me.”

Tyrese believes he is likely to get arrested at a hearing for his ongoing child support dispute with his ex-wife Samantha Lee.

On Sunday (September 8) Tyrese laid out his fears in a since-deleted Instagram post. He shared an image of a gavel and handcuffs alongside a lengthy caption.

“At 9 a.m., in the morning in Atlanta I might be arrested in court,” he began. Tyrese went on to accuse Judge Kevin M. Farmer of colluding with his ex-wife’s lawyers adding that he twice attempted to have the judge “thrown off the bench.”

Tyrese continued, alleging the judge acted “illegally” and “cracked my prenuptial agreement,” and retroactively increased his child support payments. “He went backward just because he felt like it,” the singer claimed.

However, Tyrese said he is appealing all the decisions but believes Judge Farmer intends to “make an example out of me” and have him arrested.

According to Tyrese, his lawyer told him repeatedly that “she has NEVER experienced anything like this in her life.”

“It’s pretty clear that they hate my guts,” the Beautiful Pain album creator said. “But I must remind them and everything about my life and my success. I’ve worked my ass off since I was 14 years old to get here. #FamilyLawCourts are the WORST TOWARDS FATHERS.”

Tyrese Insists: “I Did A Prenuptial Agreement For A Reason”

Tyrese followed up on Instagram Live, praising the “outspoken” women in his corner supporting him through his ex-wife’s “goofy” antics.

“When you were born a man, you go into a courtroom and you understand clearly that there is a preset menu that says, ‘You were born a man, f### you.’ That’s what the preset menu says.”

Tyrese said he has been “silently and quietly” “fighting these attacks” and questioned why Lee’s lawyers are investigating his finances.

“Leave me the f### alone,” he added. “I did a prenuptial agreement for a reason. The prenuptial agreement spells out everything that she get and was supposed to get. Why are we now four years and three law firms into this woman still coming after me?”