Tyrese Highlights His “Humility” By Flying Coach

The actor/musician shows up in Arizona for FuelFest.

Tyrese Gibson first broke into the entertainment industry as a teenager through appearances in television commercials. He went on to release several albums and join the cast of one of the most financially successful motion picture franchises in history.

Even with that nearly thirty years of showbiz experience, Tyrese Gibson still wants his fans to know that he still sees himself as a humble man. The former Guess model expressed those thoughts with his 16.2 million Instagram followers.

“From private planes to flying in coach…… Humility makes the world go round,” wrote Tyrese in a recent IG caption. The photo appears to show the 43-year-old performer sitting in Coach Class during a flight.

According to additional posts on Instagram, it appeared Tyrese flew to Phoenix for FuelFest. The California-raised entertainer also teased a future appearance in Abu Dhabi with his Fast & Furious co-star Ludacris and FuelFest co-founder Cody Walker.

Tyrese made his Fast & Furious franchise debut in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious. He also starred in 2011’s Fast Five, 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, 2015’s Furious 7, 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, and 2021’s F9. The action movie series has made over $6 billion at the global box office.

In addition, Tyrese Gibson found success as an R&B singer. His self-titled debut album came out in 1998. Tyrese followed that LP with other music projects such as 2011’s Grammy-nominated Open Invitation. Tyrese scored another Best R&B Album nod for TGT’s Three Kings collaborative effort with Ginuwine and Tank.