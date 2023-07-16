EXCLUSIVE: Tyrese Says New Album Is “Art” And No Gimmicks

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tyrese has new music on the way, and he’s letting his fans know what to expect from “Beautiful Pain.’

In a recent exclusive interview with http://AllHipHop.com , R&B singer and actor Tyrese Gibson opened up about his return to the music scene, his new album, and his collaboration with rappers Jeezy and 2 Chainz.

Tyrese, who had previously announced his retirement from music in 2013, recently revealed that he is working on a double album titled Beautiful Pain.

“I’ve never worked on an album that I consider art. I do albums, I do videos, I release it, it happens. I’ve never done art or considered an album art,” Tyrese told AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. “This joint right here, man, it’s gonna be on a [turn] table, and it’s going to be spinning in circles… slow.”

The singer also hinted that the album might not feature any of today’s famous singers.

“I ain’t got none of that for y’all. I’m grown, my voice is deep, I’m 44, I’m turning 45 this year. I don’t want to be like none of you… my hair ain’t gonna be turquoise, I ain’t got not homosexual announcements that n##### is out here doing trying to be relevant. I’m grown, I’m fly, I look like a black ass Coke bottle right now in 2023.”

Tyrese also touched on his collaboration with Jeezy and 2 Chainz on the remix of “You Ever Love Me.”

He praised their contributions to the track.

“You got a lot of options of artists, singers, actors. I have no idea why y’all love me the way you do, but I’m grateful. And I’ve let a lot of y’all down at times, but I hope I never let you down. I’m doing the best I can with what I have every day. ‘I Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me’ remix Jeezy, 2 Chainz, they killed it, man.”

Beautiful Pain, featuring 20 songs, will not be released in 2023 if Tyrese does not finish it by next month.