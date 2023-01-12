Tyrese Stands With Will Smith. Tells Critics ‘Move On Already’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans of Will Smith, including the Transformer superstar, want fans to pay attention to his acting and let go of the Chris Rock incident.

While a lot of people are still poking fun at Will Smith over the Chris Rock joke, the West Philly native has some people still standing by him.

One of those people is singer-turned-actor Tyrese Gibson, who took to social media to herald Smith’s many accomplishments and impact on his life.

He wrote in his caption, “I’m still team WILL SMITH there’s nobody on this earth that will ever influence me to ever have a change of heart towards the BIGGEST INFLUENCE in my life.”



Adding, “I’m just saying, man…. Move on already I just watched EMANCIPATION for the 3rd time I just can’t believe how masterful this overall movie is…. #MyBrothersKeeper.”

Many people echoed his sentiments in his comments.

Jamie Perkins wrote, “They tried so hard to cancel him. The man’s spread so much positivity and been through so much and I’m always going to be team, Will.”

Another person, William B Sings wrote, “Team Will. Love him to Life. But he was wrong for that slap and that movie was not that Good!”

“Nvr thought a slap can dictate someone’s life, acting career, and actions, the man is still will smith, still a grammy award winner, still an actor will legendary status, man in my book will is good and always will be #WillGotMySupport,” commented DLotheGemini.

Overwhelmingly people supported Tyrese’s comments.

Ironically, despite the controversy, many critics say that even if Smith is not forgiven … his latest work “Emancipation” is Oscar nomination worthy, and believes he could theoretically be nominated even if the powers that be block him at every turn. Making Tyrese’s post even more poignant when you think about it.