Tyrese may have proved the ultimate act of loyalty, after he shaved his girlfriend’s nether region on social media.

Actor/singer Tyrese Gibson has proved his dedication to his new model girlfriend by helping to groom her bikini area with an intimate shave.

The “Fate of the Furious” star’s new lady, Zelie Timothy, posted video footage of Tyrese preparing to take care of her bikini line on her Instagram Story timeline, showing her legs up in the air.

She captioned the post, “I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?”

#Tyrese going viral again after Going live on I.G while shaving his Girl 😻.. Ladies would you let your man shave you? #Nexxlvlconvo @Tyrese pic.twitter.com/hPuRx3cvLb — Nexxlvlconvo (@Nexxlvlconvo_) April 27, 2021

In the short clip, Tyrese explains to the Instagram influencer he was “going to put the creamer on it first” and then “mix it with some oil.”

She then starts to flirt after he calls her “beautiful” replying, “What’s beautiful is your man hands.”

“I know you’re supposed to be shaving, but I’m thinking about something else,” she said suggestively.

The couple was first linked earlier this year after Tyrese announced he had separated from his wife, Samantha Lee, the mother of his two-year-old daughter Soraya.

He also shares 13-year-old Shayla with his first wife, Norma.

I would do the same thing for my girl🤷🏾‍♂️, but I definitely wouldn’t share it on social media😑🤦🏾‍♂️ #tyrese — KingHenryXCV (@KingHenryXCV) April 27, 2021

#Tyrese aka #MrGilletteGibson 😹😹😹😹 is filming a reality show it’s all staged! She’s not his girlfriend she’s cast in the show! — Tarija (@T4Tarija) April 26, 2021