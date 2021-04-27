AllHipHop.com

Tyrese Trends After Shaving His Girlfriend’s P#### Hairs For All To See On Social Media

Tyrese
By: AllHipHop StaffCategory: News

Tyrese may have proved the ultimate act of loyalty, after he shaved his girlfriend’s nether region on social media.

Actor/singer Tyrese Gibson has proved his dedication to his new model girlfriend by helping to groom her bikini area with an intimate shave.

The “Fate of the Furious” star’s new lady, Zelie Timothy, posted video footage of Tyrese preparing to take care of her bikini line on her Instagram Story timeline, showing her legs up in the air.

She captioned the post, “I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?”

In the short clip, Tyrese explains to the Instagram influencer he was “going to put the creamer on it first” and then “mix it with some oil.”

She then starts to flirt after he calls her “beautiful” replying, “What’s beautiful is your man hands.”

“I know you’re supposed to be shaving, but I’m thinking about something else,” she said suggestively.

The couple was first linked earlier this year after Tyrese announced he had separated from his wife, Samantha Lee, the mother of his two-year-old daughter Soraya.

He also shares 13-year-old Shayla with his first wife, Norma.