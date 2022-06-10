U.K. Artist Benzz Taps French Montana & Tion Wayne For Remix Of Viral Hit “Je M’apelle”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Benzz hasn’t looked back since the success of his viral hit “Je M’apelle,” and has plans for “another viral smash” later this year.

Benzz has returned with a remix to his viral hit “Je M’apelle,” and he’s added some heavy hitters to the track.

The newcomer to the U.K. music scene tapped fellow Londoner Tion Wayne for the updated version of the song. Fellow Moroccan native French Montana also appears on the remix. Check it out below.

Benzz exploded onto the scene earlier this year after his debut single “Je M’apelle” went viral. The song, which features a sample from Alex Gaudino’s club anthem, “Destination Calabria,” began trending #2 on YouTube before receiving a boost from one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world. Real Madrid, as well as FIFA and Champions League, all featured the song on their official TikTok accounts.

Benzz was an aspiring professional footballer before switching to music in September last year. However, while the 18-year-old “started jumping up and down on the spot,” when the Champions League shared his song, the teenager remained grounded. Though he found it difficult initially to focus on his studies while having a viral hit, he wants to finish school.

“You see the numbers, you see the performance and you see people vibing with it and I can’t lie, you’re just sat there sometimes thinking “why am I here?” But obviously, at the same time, I only have two months left of college,” Benzz reflected in May. “So I’m just looking to stay focused there and see everything out.”

However, his classmates and educators are fully supportive of his talent. “All my teachers know about the song, too,” Benzz told Versus. “There’s a big buzz around school for me right now man. Even the headteacher pulled me aside… he just said “well done!”

Elsewhere during the interview, Benzz revealed he has high hopes for his next release. “Obviously, I wanna hear Je M’appelle popping off all summer. But then given a bit of time, the next single is gonna go off even harder. Another viral smash is coming!,” Benzz declared. “The sample is probably similar in terms of popularity, but I just feel like it goes even harder than this track. Just wait on it!”