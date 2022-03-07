U.K. Artist Kojey Radical Drops Much-Hyped Debut Album “Reason To Smile”

Kojey Radical told his fans, “This is hard food, not fast food and finally the album is served,” as he delivered “Reason To Smile.”

Kojey Radical has released his long-awaited debut album, Reason To Smile.

The 15-song project includes features from Kelis, Wretch 32, Masego, and Tiana Major9, among other artists.

“It’s been a long time coming but I can finally say my debut album REASON TO SMILE is officially OUT NOW!” Kojey Radical announced. “I am so proud of this body of work and i’m eternally grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality. This is album is about us. Me and you, the family we’ve built so far. And everything in between. This album means absolutely everything to me ❤️” He added, “We did it. We finally made it. Please support the album, please help real music rise to the top. Please BUY THE ALBUM. This is hard food, not fast food and finally the album is served.”

However, as Kojey Radical said the album was about family, he made sure to bless his mother with the first copy of the record.

“Mumzy thought she was getting some new gucci,” he teased. “But I got her something better instead ❤️ my very first vinyl ever. 🥺”

Kojey Radical Says: “Put Me In The Game”

Meanwhile, Kojey Radical revealed that he has high aspirations for his career, both in music and beyond.

“I just keep saying put me in the game coach,” he told GRM Daily. “I love everything. For the scene for UK Music, I see how well all my peers are doing. And I’m there like you’re just put me in a game coach. Let me play a couple of matches, let me show what I can do. Because there’s still so much untapped potential that everybody can see in terms of what I’m capable of doing.”

The UFC tapped Kojey Radical to write a track marking their return to London. He shared a commercial on Sunday (Mar. 7), exclaiming, “I bet you didn’t know the boy got hands 🥊 new name alert. ROCKY RADICAL”

Image credit: Ejiro Dafe