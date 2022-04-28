U.K. Drill Artist MizorMac Acquitted Of Attempted Murder Charge

MizOrMac from the U.K.’s Harlem Spartans collective was accused of shooting a fellow rapper and her manager in 2020.

MizOrMac has reportedly been acquitted of the attempted murder of fellow artist Midas the Jagoban and her manager.

Popular U.K. drill rapper Mucktar ”MizOrMac” Khan was accused of shooting 19-year-old afroswing artist Midas The Jagaban and her manager in South East London on Nov. 30, 2020. A statement from his legal team confirms that the rapper was acquitted after a five-week trial.

Lawyers Reveal MizOrMac Was Acquitted

The announcement reads: “Drystone Chambers Michael Magarian QC secures acquittal of one of the UK’s leading drill artists Mucktar Khan on allegations that he shot musician Midas the Jagaban and her manager at a recording studio in Woolwich Dockyard.”

MizOrMac was charged with attempted murder after cops alleged he fired the gun that injured Midas The Jagaban.

According to the police report:

“Four suspects were subsequently detained and arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life; possession of ammunition; possession of an offensive weapon and aggravated vehicle taking.”

The officers searched the vehicle and surrounding area and recovered four Rambo knives, a further knife, a self-loading pistol, and two magazines of ammunition.

The police report continued, “Of the four suspects arrested; one has been released under investigation; one has been bailed pending further inquiries and another has been recalled to prison.”

The statement from MizOrMac’s lawyers also revealed that the court criticized the cops handling of evidence in the case. “The trial, which lasted for five weeks at Croydon Crown Court, involved an analysis of, and criticism of, the Met’s handling of key exhibits.”

A member of the Harlem Spartans drill collective, MizOrMac was previously sentenced to six years in prison on Feb. 9, 2018 after being convicted of possession of a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. In December 2020, shortly after his release, he announced he had been recalled to prison while under investigation for the new charges.