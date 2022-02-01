U.K Drill Rappers Suspect & Swavey AGB Extradited From Keyna To Face Murder Charges

Suspect AGB and Swavey AGB were arrested in Nairobi last week in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old in North London in August 2019.

U.K drill rappers Suspect AGB and Swavey AGB have reportedly arrived back in the U.K after extradition from Kenya.

The two members of the North London Drill crew Active Gxng, were arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old in August 2019.

Kenyan law enforcement released a statement yesterday (Mon. 31) confirming the extradition.

“Murder Fugitives Wanted in U.K Finally Extradited,” DCI Kenya, the official Twitter account for The Directorate of Criminal Investigations-Kenya reports. “The two murder fugitives who were arrested by detectives last Wednesday, have finally been extradited to face trial in the U.K.”

DCI Kenya continued, “Mohamud Siyad Abdihakim ,24 and Monteiro Tariq Kennedy Mangal, 21, both British nationals, were arrested by Transnational and Organized Crimes detectives in Kilimani, following intelligence leads.”

They further state the pair were arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy identified as Alex Smith, from London. “Metropolitan police who have been looking for the suspects believe that one of the two arrested fugitives carried out the actual stabbing, while the other one was driving one of the stolen cars.”

They claim Suspect and Swavey hid in the upmarket suburbs of Nairobi to avoid detention in the U.K and have now been extradited. They also state Tariq had a fake Somalian I.D card and a dagger in his possession at the time of the arrest.

The 2019 Murder 16-Year-Old of Alex Smith

In March 2002, The Mirror reported 16-year-old Alex Smith was murdered in an ongoing feud between gangs from Camden, North London. Arif Biomy, 19, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years. Yusuf Yusuf, also 19, was sentenced to 34 months detention for his part in destroying two stolen vehicles used in the attack. Police say this could have helped two other people involved in the murder flee the country. These men are thought to be Suspect and Swavey.

“Suspcicious Acitivty”

Meanwhile, a post appeared on Suspect’s Instagram page confirming his arrest. Despite the rapper’s current circumstances, “Suspect’s Management Team” dropped a trailer and the tracklist for a new project. They claim “Suspect is innocent” and will be back. They pleaded for fans to support “Suspicious Activity,” out on Feb. 6.

Additionally, U.K drill producer, Hallow posted a trailer for a new Suspect video today (Feb. 1). “#ActiveGxng @suspect_agb – Freedoms Priceless – Remix (Produced By Me ) – Out Friday ⏰”

Suspect has continued to release music, albeit from an unknown location. The Active Gxng member dropped his most recent Freestyle on GRM Daily in December.

