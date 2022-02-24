U.K Rapper Dave Shares His Journey Going From Living On Buses To The Red Carpet

Dave read a message from his mother revealing her pride at his current success from very humble beginnings when the family was homeless.

Dave is one of the most successful U.K. rappers of his generation, with a platinum and gold album among his many accolades.

The socially conscious rapper, who also happens to be a whizz at the piano, picked up the BRIT award for “Best Hip-Hop, Rap, Grime Act” in London last month. While touring his We’re All Alone In This Together, sophomore album Dave shared a personal moment with his fans.

Reading from his phone, the South London rapper revealed a text from his mother reflecting on their journey from homelessness to superstardom.

“Words cannot express how I feel,” the message began. “I’m very proud of you and your brothers and for all of our journeys.” Dave’s mother then recalled the time 20 years ago when the family was separated due to immigration issues. Dave was just six weeks old when his mother said the police took him from his father, who they were deporting. She was with his brothers and had to flee for fear of deportation herself. The family was not reunited until three months later.

She shared the hardship of having “no job, no husband, nothing,” and revealed they made a home of South London’s buses. Dave spoke of her joy now ‘this same country rolled their red carpet out for my sons,” to be celebrated. By the end of the speech, though Dave attempted to shout into the microphone his words were barely audible, drowned out by cheers from the crowd.

Before he could finish, Dave’s proud mother ran on stage for a tender embrace with her now-famous son.

On Wednesday, Dave was forced to shuffle his tour dates around after London’s O2 arena was badly damaged by Storm Eunice. His shows in Newcastle and Glasgow were moved to later dates, much to the disappointment of ticket holders.