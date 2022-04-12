U.K. Rapper Fekky On His New Foundation: Kids Need To Be Shown They “Can Make Money”

Fekky discussed his CC foundation, giving kids the opportunity to learn a range of trades, enabling them to become financially independent.

Fekky is using his life experience to help change the lives of youths with his foundation that teaches kids how to make money themselves by introducing them to various trades from bricklaying to coding.

The veteran of the U.K. rap scene opened up about CC Foundation during a recent interview with Zeze Millz. “The main aim of CC is to open up a trade school,” Fekky announced, explaining the idea behind the foundation.

Farmer Fekky

Meanwhile, the rapper has come a long way from his upbringing in south London with his new farm in the English countryside.

Fekky first introduced the world to his farm back in October 2001 after working on it all summer. “Welcome to ‘F manor ‘” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. He also revealed giving up his “big house for some acres” was a daunting decision for him to make. However, being confined to the restrictions of the pandemic altered his outlook on life.

“Lockdown changed my perspective a lot on life and made me focus on what’s important,” Fekky admitted. “I started my garden show in lockdown and had so many people locked innn. I truly found out the benefits of working with nature and it has been like therapy for all the PTSD I suffered.”

Fekky documented his journey to becoming a competent farmer through updates on social media. he shared his journey “going from opps to besties” with his chickens in one hilarious video.

The inspiration for “F Manor” comes from an unusual place. Fekky said he was inspired after watching a documentary about Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s luxurious estate, Hacienda Nápoles. He began thinking long term, “and now here we are,” he added.

“I have been thinking about purpose , legacy ,generational wealth , and my kids in hopes to inspire a generation to think outside the box n be free to be you n realise nothing is out of your reach.”

New Music

Fekky also announced his plans for horses and fruit and vegetables while revealing he was working on new music at his new place. “Got my studio on here also,” he said. “The music I been recording is too mad straight bangerssss there’s something in the air in out ere !”

True to his word, Fekky dropped Red Wine last month, featuring Backroad Gee and Wstrn’s Haile. He displayed his horse-riding skills in the view for “Heavy Heavy,” watch it below.