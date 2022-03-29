U.K. Rapper Ghetts Floats Over New “Daily Duppy” Freestyle

Ghetts demonstrated why he’s one of the best lyricists in the U.K. with a new set of bars for his fans via a “Daily Duppy” freestyle.

Ghetts has delivered a fresh new freestyle, dropping off a GRM Daily Duppy to celebrate the channel reaching five million YouTube subscribers.

The East Londoner highlighted why he’s one of the best rappers in the U.K., effortlessly switching flows while displaying his elite lyricism. Watch Ghetts go insane on his Daily Duppy freestyle below.

Earlier this month, Ghetts revealed he’s in no rush to release the follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2021 album Conflict Of Interest. The project debuted at No. 2 on the official U.K. Top 100 chart and No.1 on the U.K. Hip Hop and R&B Charts.

“I’ve been dabbling in the studio, and just feeling it out,” he said at the NME awards last month. “But I feel like I’ve got a lot of living to do, so the experiences on the next album vary. They’ll be great experiences, God willing,” he added.

“I think it’s just my truth,” he said when asked why so many people connected with his last album. “As a rapper, we do a lot of bravado: money this, money that. I do it as well sometimes. But I feel like the vulnerability within ‘Conflict Of Interest’, I feel like people are conflicted – not just me. When they heard my album, they could really relate to that.”

While fans may have to wait for new music, Ghetts will embark on a seven-stop U.K. tour in May, culminating with a show at London’s Somerset House in July.

He also helped Dave rock the BRIT Awards stage in February, alongside fellow U.K. rappers Giggs, Fredo, and Meekz. The group performed their song “In The Fire,” one of the highlights of the night. “Accustomed to the fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” Ghetts wrote, sharing a clip from the ceremony on Instagram. “Cultural moment with the bruddas dem ❤️” he added.