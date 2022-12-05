U.K. Rapper Pa Salieu Jailed Over Mass Brawl, Sentenced To 33 Months  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pa Salieu was jailed for his part in a mass street fight that allegedly broke out after his friend was stabbed to death.

Pa Salieu has been sentenced to 33 months behind bars after taking part in a street fight outside a bar in England in 2018.

He was charged with violent disorder and possessing a bottle as an offensive weapon after being accused of being part of a group that chased a man outside a nightclub. The brawl allegedly broke out after the rapper’s friend, Fidel Glasgow, grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staples, was fatally stabbed.

Police are still investigating the 22-year-old’s murder, but to date no one has been charged in connection with his death.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, at the trial in March Pa Salieu denied violent disorder but admitted a separate charge relating to violent disorder after the initial fight. He was convicted of possessing a bottle as an offensive weapon.

The victim, known pseudonymously as “Bobby,” was hospitalized for ten days as a result of his injuries. He has since recovered but required “immediate, extensive surgery” following the attack.

Court Rejects Pa Salieu’s Self-Defense Claim

Judge Peter Cooke rejected Pa Salieu’s claim that he acted in self-defense, believing the victim was armed.

During sentencing, the judge said the rapper “helped run Bobby to ground and set about him,” as per the Guardian.

He continued: “You are a young man who has already suffered impacts on your career as a result of these proceedings but I observe it is a career that has flourished nonetheless.”

He also expressed sympathy for the loss of Salieu’s friend and spoke on how the promising musician used his success to give back to people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Those are factors that speak well of you and must be taken into account in your favor,” said the judge. “I want you to focus on getting your life back on track and make the most of your talents, which I trust you will be able to do.”