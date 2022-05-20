U.K. Rapper Shaybo Drops Summer Banger “Crocs” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Shaybo has delivered a fresh banger in her run as “Queen of the South,” dropping the new single “Crocs” alongside a slick visual.

“Yo my real ones the wait is finally over,” the rising U.K. rap star announced to her fans. “Summers here so it’s only right I start off with a banger! Crocs video out now ! Link in my bio.”

The Nigerian-born South London-raised rapper dons a series of stunning fits throughout the video. Shaybo and her dancers are all kitted out in the footwear as she raps, “I’m a badass b####,” before boasting, “walking comfy in Crocs, white socks, b#### I still look hot.” check out the video below.

Meanwhile, following collaborations with the likes of NSG and Jorja Smith, Shaybo is working on a new project. She credits the influence her Yoruba heritage and South London upbringing have on her music as key to her relatability.

“It’s important for me to incorporate Yoruba into my music,” Shaybo told MTV earlier this year. “Because as an authentic artist I wanna kind of speak on my experiences and how I’ve been raised and stuff like that.”

She continued, “I know there’s such a huge Nigerian community and you know, a lot of people that can relate to the things that I speak about, especially coming from South London. So I just try to be true to myself and kind of involve who I am as a person and what I’ve come from, and my culture in my music.”