U.K. Rapper Yung Filly Charged With Rape & Assault In Australia  

British rapper and YouTuber Yung Filly has been arrested in Australia on charges of rape and assault.

The popular content creator with millions of followers across his social media platforms and 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, was arrested in Brisbane, Australia on Tuesday (October 8), and extradited to Perth on the following day, according to local news reports.

Yung Filly, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his Perth hotel on September 28. The 29-year-old allegedly attacked the woman, who is reportedly in her 20s, after a performance on September 27.

Yung Filly appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday (October 10). He was charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, four counts of sexual penetration without consent and one count of impeding another person’s normal breathing or blood circulation by applying pressure to the neck.

His bail application will be considered at a hearing later on Thursday. A decision is expected around 2:15 p.m. local time.

“WA Police Sex Assault Squad detectives will allege on Saturday 28 September 2024, the man sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s, in his Perth hotel room after he had performed at a venue in Hillarys,” the Western Australia Police said in a statement.

“This investigation is ongoing and Sex Assault Squad detectives urge anyone with information relating to this matter, or any similar incidents, to call Crime Stoppers.”