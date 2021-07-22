U.S. Rep. Sean Casten Delivers Speech Inspired By Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer”

U.S. Congressman Sean Casten (D-IL) decided a Megan Thee Stallion song was the best way to kick off what he is calling #HotFERCSummer. The Illinois-based politician took to the floor of the House of Representatives to deliver a speech about the Energy PRICE Act.

Rep. Caston introduced the Energy PRICE Act which seeks to clarify that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has the responsibility to ensure that electric utilities take into account greenhouse gas emissions when setting utility rates. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), Mike Levin (D-CA), and Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) co-sponsored the bill.

“Madam Speaker, I trust most of my colleagues have heard of ‘Hot Girl Summer’ and the broader Megan Thee Stallion oeuvre. Well, I rise today to declare the start of ‘Hot FERC Summer,’ with FERC of course being the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Why? Well to paraphrase Ms. Stallion: because now that FERC has put in all that work, it’s time for them to be the MVP,” said Rep. Caston on July 20.

He continued, “Now, some might say that FERC isn’t – dare I say – hot enough to warrant that attention. But for those of us serious about fighting the climate crisis, it should be. The Commission ensures our energy markets, generation, and transmission are operating and providing us with affordable, reliable energy. But the best-kept secret of all is that FERC is absolutely key to achieving our clean energy goals and a zero-carbon economy.”

According to Rep. Casten’s office, the Federal Power Act (FPA) granted FERC with the authority and responsibility to make sure rates charged by electric utilities for wholesale rates are “just and reasonable.” Casten argues FERC failed to consider the full economic and environmental cost of greenhouse gas emissions due to the restructuring of the power markets.

“As you of course know, Madam Speaker, Hot Girl Summer ain’t about degrees.’ But Hot FERC summer most definitely is. The record temperatures from Portland to Death Valley, the wildfires, and the coming hurricane season are all the direct result of our failure to decarbonize as quickly as we must,” stated Casten in his House floor speech.

The Ireland-born midwesterner trained in biochemistry and engineering added, “While this summer is the hottest FERC Summer yet, it’s coming on the heels of 2020 – which was the hottest summer North America has ever seen for as long as we have records. In fact, the ten warmest summers on record have occurred since 1998 – and if we fail to act, they will be nothing compared to the summers we’ll experience over the coming decades. Because while the best chance to take action on climate was thirty years ago, the last chance is now.”

Megan Thee Stallion released her “Hot Girl Summer” track featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign in 2019. The Juicy J-produced collaboration became a Top 20 hit on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The song won an MTV Video Music Award for Best Power Anthem and a BET Award for Viewer’s Choice. “Hot Girl Summer” is currently certified 2x-Platinum.