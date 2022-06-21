Ugly God Calls Out Akademiks For Making Excuses For Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Do you agree with Akademiks or Ugly God?

The debates over Drake’s new album continue to play out online. While Honestly, Nevermind is likely the OVO Sound leader’s most polarizing project to date, people like DJ Akademiks defend Drizzy’s latest body of work.

“Btw… Let’s be Real… Honestly, Nevermind is a Drake mixtape… He’s only calling it [an] album because of the new deal he got where it counts as one. It’s in the realm of Dark Lane Demos, IYRITL, More Life… experimental and literally no rollout. Album still fye tho,” tweeted Akademiks on June 18.

Several hours later, he added, “I ain’t gonna lie… [Drake’s] album is definitely Jersey Club inspired… shouts to all my Jersey Club producers. Wish 1 of yall were on this album. So many elements here that reminded me of what yall have built over 15+ yrs. Jersey Club [is] the backbone of Bronx Drill [and] this Drake album.”

Btw… Lets be Real… 'Honestly, Nevermind' is a Drake mixtape ….he's only calling it a album because of the new deal he got where it counts as one. Its in the realm of Dark Lane Demos, IYRITL, More Life.. experimental and literally no rollout. Album still fye tho.. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 18, 2022

I aint gonna lie… Drake album is definitely Jersey Club inspired.. Shouts to all my Jersey Club producers. Wish 1 of yall were on this album. So many elements here that reminded me of what yall have built over 15+ yrs. Jersey Club the backbone of Bronx Drill n this Drake album — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 19, 2022

Ugly God & Akademiks Go Back And Forth On Instagram

One rapper seemed to take issue with those DJ Akademiks takes about Honestly, Nevermind. The Booty Tape creator Ugly God shared Ak’s tweet on his Instagram Story with a not-so-complimentary response.

“Man, y’all make all these excuses for me [too] if I drop something y’all don’t enjoy. I need all my supporters to be like this n#### 😂,” wrote Ugly God. Then Ak reposted the 2017 XXL Freshman Class member’s IG statement.

Akademiks captioned the post, “They [are] not excuses tho 🤣. Imma have a qualitative discussion on Twitch bout [Drake’s] album. This [is] some art that we gotta digest for a bit. Matter of fact, pull up to Twitch [right now]. I’m finna break this down like a pound of weed.”

Honestly, Nevermind Is Garnering Praise From Some Of Drake’s Rap Peers

Ugly God also left a comment on Ak’s Instagram page. The 25-year-old Texan wrote, “Adin Ross said the same exact thing you [are saying] in this tweet but under your [Ski Mask the Slump God] post about his album a while back. He spoke on it not having proper rollout/promotion and it being experimental and [you weren’t] going 😂.”

DJ Akademiks is not the only high-profile individual showing love for Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind. Fellow rappers like J. Cole, Jay Electronica, and Joey Bada$$ shared positive reactions to the Canadian megastar’s new project.

At the moment, early projections have Honestly, Nevermind bringing in 210,000 to 230,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week. That range would be significantly lower than the 613,000 first-week units for 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and the 732,000 first-week units for 2018’s Scorpion.