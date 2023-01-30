UK Drill Rapper Fernando “FDot” Johnson, 23, Killed In Ambush Yards From Home 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fernando “FDot” Johnson was ambushed by two men while getting out of his BMW in West London before being stabbed, claimed a family member.

An up-and-coming rapper from West London murdered outside his home has been named as 23-year-old Fernando Johnson.

The trainee electrician who was considered “a local hero” by kids in his Acton community was ambushed by two men while getting out of his BMW at around 2:15 A.M. on a residential street in West London.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a man “significantly injured”. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are yet to confirm his cause of death, stating it was too early to say if Johnson, who used the stage name FDot, had been shot or stabbed.

However, a family member said Fernando “FDot” Johnson “lived on the road where he was stabbed.”

A cousin of the rapper told the Evening Standard the 23-year-old was set upon by two men before being stabbed.

“Two people jumped him and knifed him as he got out of his car. He had just popped out. It’s a tragedy – we are all devastated. He was such a lovely person who will be sadly missed. This isn’t gang-related, as far as we know. He was doing so well with his music and going places.”

Fernando “FDot” Johnson was a member of the 12Anti drill collective and had racked up hundreds of thousands of YouTube views on his music videos.

“He was going to be a big name. He was so positive and a lovely person. No one can believe it,” the relative added.

Central Cee Pays Tribute To Fernando “FDot” Johnson

Fellow U.K. drill artist Central Cee was among the rappers who paid tribute to FDot on social media.

A family statement issued by the cousin said: “He was greatly loved by family and friends and well known to the community,” who “always had a smile on his face and greeted everyone with a big smile and hug.”

The cousin described FDot as a “passionate” and “loving family man” who “wanted the world to hear his story through his music.” The West London rapper was also a “talented soccer player who played for London club QPR in his youth.“He was very polite and brilliant with people of all ages. It’s a great loss to the family and community, we will make sure his memory lives on. His mother, father, grandmother and two elder brothers are devastated like all of us. He was the apple of their eye,” the statement concluded.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed a murder investigation has been launched.

“A crime scene remains in place at the location. Work is ongoing to identify and inform next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. No arrests; enquiries continue.”