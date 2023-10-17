UK Rap Icon Ghetts Teases Upcoming Album And Mystery Event With Series Of Cryptic Messages  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ghetts has announced a series of “Walk With Purpose” events ahead of his upcoming album On Purpose, With Purpose.

U.K rap pioneer Ghetts is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated upcoming album On Purpose, With Purpose.

The East-London rapper shared a teaser for the project on social media, revealing the artwork created by British-Nigerian designer and artist Olaolu Slawn.

Ghetts also shared a series of cryptic posts on Instagram announcing two upcoming events in London and Manchester. The first, posted Sunday (October 14), reads: “We are in a time where people believe anything but the truth.”

Others seemingly address cancel culture and social dilemmas. “Real G’s don’t participate in gender wars,” and “Sarah’s dad hates Black’s but her baby’s mixed race.”

In the most recent message shared today (October 17), Ghetts notes, “Cancel culture wanna scare us with their fake rage, but if you can read the room we’re on the same page.”

Called Walk With Purpose, the events are scheduled to go down in London and Manchester later this month.

“I really wanna broadcast sometimes, but I feel like what I’m thinking is very valuable and may be lost amongst the noise,” Giggs notes in the event description. “So is this a march or is it just myself and a few like-minded individuals putting what I would tweet on the streets? If you attend, please wear black.”

The project, set to be his fourth studio album, follows the release of his 2021 critically acclaimed offering, Conflict of Interest. The project MOBO Award-winning LP debuted at No. 2 on the official U.K. Top 100 chart and No.1 on the U.K. Hip Hop and R&B Charts.