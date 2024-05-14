UK Rapper Ambush Claims He Was Jumped By 10 Men, Calls Out Blogger For One-On-One  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ambush got into a mass brawl at a boxing event and says a fade or a payment is the only way to settle the matter now.

North London rapper Ambush is calling on a blogger to fight him or pay up after they got into a brawl at a recent boxing event.

Footage from the bash shows Ambush talking to U.K. media entrepreneur Antony “Antz” Robb, founder of the popular blog imjustbait, before the chaos erupts.

The conversation appeared cordial enough but soon turned hostile after Ambush blamed Antz for the nine months he recently spent behind bars. He also claimed Antz owes him £300,000 (approximately $376K).

“I say we fight, bro,” Ambush told Antz, who rejected the rapper’s claims. After a brief back and forth, the pair agreed to fight “right now” before things went left. Several men crowd them, and punches begin flying. The fight descends into a brawl as multiple people get involved, and chairs are hurled across the room before security eventually restores order.

Ambush Claims 10 Men Jumped Him

On Monday (May 1) Ambush shared a video explaining what led to the fight. He also accused 10 men of jumping him and challenged Antz to give him a fair one or pay up.

“Obviously it looked worse than it was,” he said. “As you can see I’m unscathed. The only f###### thing I got is a cut on my hand from boxing these n#####.”

He continued, “I got to have a one on one. You got to fight me now bro because it’s the honorable thing to do. I’m just trying to show the youth, put your fists up, put the knives down.”

According to Ambush, he and Antz can resolve their differences with a fight and a chat or he can pay up.

“Ain’t nothing that can’t be resolved with a straightener and a conversation,” he concluded. “Or a bit of [cash.]”

Ambush spent nine months in jail on remand at the height of his career following a fight at one of Antz’s parties. After getting out, he claimed he missed out on £300,000 in shows and endorsements.