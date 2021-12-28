UK Rapper Bugzy Malone Shares Film Documenting His Last Ever Tour

Bugzy Malone is stepping back from touring to focus his attention on acting after starring in his second movie directed by Guy Ritchie.

UK rapper turned Hollywood actor Bugzy Malone has released a new documentary. The film details the lead-up to his final ever tour date.

The self-proclaimed King Of the North was one of the first rappers outside London to be taken seriously as an artist. Bugzy wrote his sophomore album “The Resurrection” after a near-fatal motorbike accident in 2020.

However, with his blossoming movie career and other interests outside of music – including his footwear and clothing brands – Bugzy Malone has decided it’s time to move on from touring. He confirmed his recent UK headline tour was his last and dropped a documentary on Boxing Day to commemorate the occasion. He took to Instagram to announce the release of “The Night We Made History.”

“They didn’t believe me when I said I would sell out the Manchester arena,” he wrote. “Well have a look for your self. Not only did we sell it out that night, we done something never done before. A very proud moment and a major win for us all. 💪🏾🏆 Alot of ya’s have been asking for a documentary so here you go Merry F###### Christmas. 🎅🏾”

Watch “Bugzy Malone – The Night We Made History” Below

Meanwhile, Bugzy explained why the tour would be his final one during a recent interview with Manchester Evening News. “I’ve expanded to the point where I’ve got a clothing brand and a footwear brand,” he said.

Bugzy Malone, currently starring alongside Jason Statham in the Guy Ritchie-directed flick “Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre,” said he needs to prioritize his commitments.

“If next year I’ve got three more films,” he said. “and I’ve got music to release and I’ve got clothing to design and I’ve got trainers to produce. All of a sudden becomes less simple to commit 100% of myself.”