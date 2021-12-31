UK Rapper Clavish Drops Fresh New Freestyle “2022 Intro”

Clavish looks set to dominate the UK rap game in 2022 after making a name for himself with his nonchalant flow in gritty freestyles.

UK rapper Clavish has rounded off his successful year by treating his fans to more fresh music in the form of a new freestyle.

Clavish emerged on the scene 2017 when a video of him sitting in a car spitting some grimy bars went viral. His first offering, “All These Funds,” came out on GRM Daily a year later, and he has continued to build his reputation on the platform. His epic 8-minute Daily Duppy Freestyle has amassed over seven million views since its release last year. Complex called it “arguably one of the hardest Daily Duppy freestyles of the year,” naming him one of their 21 rappers to watch.

Listen to Clavish “2022 Intro Freestyle” Below

Touted as the next to blow in UK rap, the North London native released his debut LP “2002” earlier this month. His supporters were craving consistency from the emcee, and it seems Clavish is set to deliver it.

Sharing the project with his fans Clavish wrote: ‘2022’ OUT NOW ON ALL DIGITAL PLATFORMS ✍🏾 I APPRECIATE THE LOVE & SUPPORT NATURALLY WOULDN’T BE ABLE TO DO NONE OF THIS WITHOUT YOU LOT. BUY IT, STREAM IT BUT BELIEVE IT CAUSE IT’S REAL NOT NO PRETEND MUSIC 🤞🏾WHAT’S YOUR FAVOURITE TRACK ?? #2022”

Meanwhile, Clavish passed by ‘Plugged In’ with Fumez The Engineer and delivered his fans another all-new freestyle in time for Christmas. He rapped about the realities of life in the spotlight in his signature laidback flow.

Listen to “2022” Below