Ultimate Rap League To Present ‘Banned’ Event & Inaugural URL Awards

Find out how fans can vote for the winners of Battle Of The Year and other categories.

This Saturday (February 5), battle rap supporters can watch twenty-six rookie and veteran battlers go head to head in a lyrical clash. The Ultimate Rap League is set to host “Banned” from Los Angeles, California.

“Banned” will be presented live and for free on the social broadcasting platform Caffeine at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. Organizers plan to announce the official full lineup for the URL event on Saturday.

Some names that have been mentioned as possible competitors for “Banned” include T-Top, Rum Nitty, Loso, Nu Jerzey Twork, Mike P, Danny Meyers, Chess, Shotgun Suge, Charron, JC, Big T, and more.

In addition, the Ultimate Rap League announced its inaugural Annual URL Awards Show. That special presentation celebrating the best of 2021 will take place the night before “Banned” on February 4 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Caffeine.

Battlers have the chance to win URL Awards for Round Of The Year, Battle Of The Year, Rookie Of The Year, 2on2 Team Of The Year, Male Battler Of The Year, Female Battler Of The Year, and other honors. Fans can cast their ballot for all the URL Award categories here.