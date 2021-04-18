Uncle Luke And Family Join Rap Royalty On “Growing Up Hip Hop”

(AllHipHop News)
WeTV’s#### reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop” has returned with its sixth season.
The network will premiere the first episode introducing three new celebrity cast members and the mega rap stars, possibly to replace Romeo and Master P.
With the additions of Cree & Uncle Luke Campbell and Savannah, Stevie Jr. and Stevie J, the producers of the reality show, Entertainment One and Datari Turner Productions, are hoping to mix up the storylines and add to the drama of the franchise.
The current cast brings back the following royal rap families:
The Simmons: Angela, Jo Jo, and Vanessa (children of Joey “Rev. Run” Simmons from the legendary RUN-DMC group).
The Dash Family: Boogie Dash (son of Damon Dash, the founder of Roc-a-fella Records, Roc-a-Wear, and key influencer to a whole bunch of other dope moments in Hip-Hop culture 94 until now).
The Denton-Criss Families: Egypt Criss (daughter of Sandy “Pepa” Denton and Anthony “Treach” Criss); Tyran (Pepa’s son); Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis (Pepa’s niece); Maureen Denton (Pepa’s sister); Pepa and Treach. Also connected to the family and the source of much of the drama is Sam, Egypt’s boyfriend.
The Isaacs Family: Brianna Isaacs (daughter of Kendu Isaacs and former step-daughter of Mary J. Blige).
Young Money Family: Lil Twist (rapper protégé of Lil Wayne).
The Wright Family: Eric Darnell Wright Jr. (son of the late Eazy E).
The sixth season of its reality series Growing Up Hip Hop on May 13th on WeTV.