Uncle Luke Calls Elon Musk “Disrespectful” Amid His Claims 150-Year-Olds Collect Social Security

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Uncle Luke comes in outta nowhere with a surprising take on why Elon Musk is “disrespectful.”

Uncle Luke is particularly ticked off by Elon Musk over the latest press conference a part of his efforts heading the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for Donald Trump.

On Wednesday (February 12), the Miami bass legend took aim at the tech billionaire following the press conference he hosted at the Oval Office on Tuesday (February 11) regarding DOGE’s cursory review of Social Security records. In an Instagram post he shared featuring a screenshot from the press conference, Uncle Luke ripped into Musk over the “disrespectful” behavior he feels the Tesla CEO displayed at The White House.

“Here is what’s so disrespectful about this picture of the oval office for me,” Uncle Luke wrote on the screenshot in which Musk and his son are standing next to Trump. “1. He’s doing a press conference behind the desk standing up. 2. He’s there with a hat on and no suit. 3. He’s taking questions as if he’s the President of the United States. 4. So-called undocumented illegals are getting deported.”

Uncle Luke concluded his critical remarks about Musk in the caption, writing, “This guy fidgety can’t speak clear English and running the country. I can’t make this s### up, but this is what you all voted for.”

The 2 Live Crew lyricist’s latest comments targeting Musk arrive as he claims his DOGE team uncovered “evidence” that the Social Security system is allegedly paying benefits to 150-year-olds, according to Fox Business.

“There’s crazy things, like, just a cursory examination of Social Security and we’ve got people in there that are about 150 years old,” Musk said during the press conference. “Now, do you know anyone that’s 150? I don’t. They should be in the Guinness Book of World Records, they’re missing out.”

“So that’s the case where, like, I think they’re probably dead is my guess, or they should be very famous. One of the two,” he added.

Elon Musk says there are people older than 150 yrs old collecting Social Security: “I think they're probably dead, is my guess, or they should be very famous, one of the two.” pic.twitter.com/rFWj3V7zkG — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 11, 2025