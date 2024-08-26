Uncle Luke Demands Money From Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion & Other Twerking Rappers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Uncle Luke thinks Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion and others owe him for 2 Live Crew’s critical role in protecting the free speech of rappers.

Southern Hip-Hop pioneer Uncle Luke believes he deserves compensation from rappers known for their sexual lyrics and presentation. The 2 Live Crew member sought payment from Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion and more for paving the way with his music, which was once deemed obscene by a federal judge.

“I need a check from Ice Spice,” Uncle Luke said on social media. “I need a check from Sexyy Red. All the f###### girls, Megan Thee Stallion. Anybody that’s running around shaking their ass. Male rap is on some b####### right now. I’m sorry. The females are winning. They’re doing everything that I did. I’m still waiting for these girls to send me a f###### check.”

Uncle Luke specifically named Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion and Sexyy Red. He quickly changed his mind about Sexyy Red due to her deal with Open Shift Distribution.

“I need a check from Ice Spice, who turning her ass around and dropping it like it’s hot and doo doo browning,” he said. “I need a check from her. I need a check from Sexyy Red. Nah, that Red my friend. My man Stan. Shouts out to Stan, Stan the man. I don’t need a check from him. That’s my dog. That’s his record company.”

He added, “All the f###### girls, Megan Thee Stallion, anybody that’s running ‘round shaking they ass talking ‘bout p#### and dick on the record, y’all need to send me a check. Send me a check. Just stop by with the check and say, ‘Thank you Uncle Luke for allowing us, fighting, going to the Supreme Court, allowing us to be able to say what we saying on the records. And we’re whooping these men’s a#### right now ’cause we doing our thing.’”

2 Live Crew’s As Nasty As They Wanna Be was the first album to be declared legally obscene. The group was arrested for performing songs from the album and a record store owner was busted for selling it. Uncle Luke and his fellow 2 Live Crew members were acquitted of obscenity in 1990. An appeals court overturned a federal judge’s obscenity ruling regarding As Nasty As They Wanna Be in 1992.