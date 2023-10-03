Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Democrats believe he could win a seat in the Senate.

Luther Campbell’s brother, a rocket scientist, is reportedly running for office in their home state of Florida. The two siblings seem to be polar opposites, but the Campbells at least share a vision of excellence (the pair’s eldest brother has a Ph.D. and speaks four languages).

Uncle Luke, a pioneering icon in the Sunshine State, made his mark in the rap group 2 Live Crew but few know his brother Stanley.

Stanley Campbell, a Navy pilot, an entrepreneur who owns a golf course and a literal rocket scientist, is contemplating a U.S. senate run an in discussion with leading Democrats to help formulate a campaign to challenge Debbie Mucarsel Powell for the party’s nomination.

The goal— is to win the primary and then go on to unseat Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican who served as Florida governor from 2011 to 2019.

According to The Messenger, the former NASA employee has even formed a Senate committee and Friends of Stanley Campbell committee with the Federal Elections Commission, taking all the steps most politicians make when running for office.

People like him, too. Kevin Cate, who works as a political strategist in the state, said his “personal story alone makes him one of the most compelling, formidable potential U.S. Senate candidates in the country.”

Part of his personal story are the eight patents he’s filed in the fields of business, intelligence, security and healthcare, with a particular focus on Big Data Management and Predictive Analytics through his company, Eagle Force, the TC Palm reported. His intelligence technology played a crucial role in Law Enforcement Case Management, ultimately leading to the arrest of Dennis Radar and resolution of the BTK Killer case.

Cate said, “If he’s able to complement that with good fundraising and organizing, all of the sudden Democrats might actually have a chance to take down Rick Scott.”