Uncle Luke Teases Run For Congress To Battle Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump & More

Hip-Hop groundbreaker Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell is considering running for office in his home state of Florida.

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell expressed serious interest in running for Florida’s 20th Congressional District. The 2 Live Crew member envisioned clashing with Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump and other members of the Republican Party in a potential congressional bid.

“I’m living my ideal,” Uncle Luke told The Bulwark. “I have the opportunity to bring something back to the community. And I get to fight these m############: Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump and all these crazy-ass Republicans who want to divide us.”

Uncle Luke established a political committee called Don’t Stop Get It Get It in January with eyes on the Democratic primary. If the 63-year-old rapper runs for office, he will face off against incumbent Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in August.

“I’m gonna be as nasty as I wanna be,” he said, referencing 2 Live Crew’s historic album As Nasty as They Wanna Be.

The Southern Hip-Hop pioneer said he would decide on entering the Democratic race before April 26, the filing deadline for candidates in Florida. The primary is scheduled for August 20.

Uncle Luke’s congressional bid would not be his first foray into politics. He previously ran for Miami-Dade County mayor in 2011, finishing in fourth place with 11 percent of the vote.

Stanley Campbell, Uncle Luke’s older brother, already entered the 2024 election race in Florida. The elder Campbell is running for the U.S. Senate, facing former Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell in the primary. The winner will try to defeat Republican Sen. Rick Scott in November’s general election.

Uncle Luke’s political aspirations surfaced one week after his documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told premiered on Hulu. He served as one of the documentary’s executive producers along with Jermaine Dupri and 21 Savage.

Check out AllHipHop’s interviews with the documentary’s director P. Frank Williams and JD below.