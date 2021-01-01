Uncle Murda Calls Out 6ix9ine, Megan Thee Stallion, Boosie, Labels Lil Wayne A “Punk” In Epic “Rap Up 2020”

(AllHipHop News)
Brooklyn’s Uncle Murda dropped his yearly recap of the year with his song “Rap Up 2020.”
The rapper, who promised the song would be posted by 12:00 a.m., started off the New Year by making fans angry when he dropped the track over an hour late.
A little before 1:30 a.m., Uncle Murda finally debuted his 2-minute and 20-second single titled “Rap Up 2020” on Vevo.
However, the track is named the “Intro” on his latest album “Don’t Come Outside Vol. 3,” leaving fans confused. Many fans were heated, believing “Intro” was Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2020.”
“Yo Murda stop playin Broski you know damn well we was waiting for this s###😂😂😂 DROP THAT S### NOW!!”
However, it looks like someone on the rapper’s team botched the upload, because Uncle Murda did drop an official version of “Rap Up 2020.”
The actual version is 13:50 long. It starts off with Uncle Murda lamenting over the loss of Kobe Bryant. He calls out God for taking Kobe instead of Lamar Odom, or Delonte West.
Uncle Murda calls out President Trump for faking the coronavirus and vows not to take the vaccine. He also accuses God of f##king up for taking Pop Smoke life’s.
“The Good die young it really wasn’t his time/him being dead, Tekashi still living is a crime,” Uncle Murda raps.
He also accuses Tory of shooting Megan for being thirsty and says Megan’s a snitch, but she gets a pass because she’s a girl. Jada gets called out for giving Will Smith’s “p####” away and wonders if she gave August Alsina oral sex.
Uncle Murda also dissed Boosie Badazz for doing too much in 2020 for getting dissed by Mike Tyson and getting shot in Dallas. Uncle Murda was also shocked at how many rappers were shot this year, but Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn’t been touched yet.
Uncle Murda also clowned Jeezy for turning the other cheek after Gucci Mane’s infamous “smoking on Pookie Loc” comments during their Verzuz battle, labels Irv Gotti corny for admitting he had sex with Ashanti, disses Funk Flex for getting liposuction, and says he is going to miss President Donald Trump.
Unfortunately, Uncle Murda claims his “Rap Up 2020” will be his final release, after seven years of doing the annual run-down of the previous years’ wildest moments.
Despite the confusion, Uncle Murda’s new release “Don’t Come Outside Vol. 3,” which is a solid effort featuring guest appearances from Benny The Butcher, Lil Tjay, Conway the Machine, and others.