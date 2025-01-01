Uncle Murda Targets Naked Joe Budden, Diddy, Rick Ross & More In 17-Minute “Rap Up 2024”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2024” locked in year-end chaos, cracking jokes about Joe Budden’s naked mistake while dishing out sharp critiques of Hip-Hop’s biggest scandals.

Uncle Murda started the year with his fiery annual tradition, releasing the highly anticipated “Rap Up 2024.”

Like others in the past, this year’s version is a no-holds-barred lyrical roast dissecting Hip-Hop’s wildest moments, including the infamous Drake and Kendrick Lamar lyrical feud, Lil Durk getting arrested, Cardi B and Offset’s drama, Remy and Papoose beef, Diddy’s controversial lawsuits and Joe Budden’s now-infamous accidental nudity incident.

The “Rap Up 2024” weaved together sharp critiques of 2024’s Hip-Hop landscape, but Murda took aim at Diddy and his mounting legal troubles for the first two minutes of the song.

Uncle Murda referenced the infamous Diddy tape, Meek and Diddy’s matching outfits, the infamous “freak-offs” and the latest accusations against JAY-Z and Diddy.

Clocking in at 17 blistering minutes, the track hit streaming platforms as listeners were nursing their New Year’s champagne hangovers.

Once again, Uncle Murda proved that no headline was safe from his razor-sharp commentary.

Joe Budden, who was trending on December 31 for being caught on his neighbor’s Ring camera in the buff, couldn’t escape Murda’s crosshairs.

In true comedian-meets-storyteller fashion, Uncle Murda immortalized the awkward mishap hours after the news broke on AllHipHop.

“That’s crazy all the s### he be talking/He was on some kinda drugs he wasn’t sleepwalking,” Murda rapped, at the end, sliding in his signature humor and biting observations just in time for his January 1 release schedule.

He referenced “lame” Rick Ross and his widely meme’d knockout in Canada and gave a side-eye to the headline-grabbing antics of rising rapper Sexyy Red.

With 11 annual recaps under his belt, Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2024” offered yet another comedic deep dive into the chaos of the previous year.

