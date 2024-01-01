Uncle Murda’s 2023 “Rap Up” Targets Diddy, Donald Trump, Cardi B, André 3000 & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Like clockwork, the gruff sound of Murda’s voice rang in 2024 with more than six minutes of highlights from the past 365 days.

Uncle Murda‘s annual New Year’s Eve “Rap Up” has become just as much a tradition as the ball drop in Times Square. Like clockwork, the gruff sound of Murda’s voice rang in 2024 with more than six minutes of highlights from the past 365 days. The track begins with an old clip from Trick Daddy calling Murda “the No. 1 clown for the last five years.”

Summing up Uncle Murda’s schtick, it continues, “You take people’s unfortunate disasters. You take people’s downward spirals in life. You take the things that people go through within a year, [and] you sit there and put it in a song. You mention the dead. You mention victims. You mention everybody. You mention people’s money, wives, children. You’re disrespectful.”

And, of course, Diddy was one of those people whose “unfortunate disasters” made the cut—almost immediately. From there, Murda dives into the fentanyl crisis, Jamie Foxx “coming back looking like a f###king clone” and claims Blueface became the “first rapper to f### Soulja Boy’s baby mother.”

Donald Trump’s infamous mug shot, Young Thug’s seemingly endless RICO trial, Troy Ave testifying against Taxstone and Joe Budden vs. Drake beef brings listeners into the third minute of the track before Uncle Murda goes into the messy infidelity rumors between Cardi B, Offset and Chrisean Rock. He also brings up Sexyy Red’s sex tape and imagines she probably got pregnant while filming it.

Murda then takes a shot at Megan Thee Stallion, calling her a “ho” when referring to Tory Lanez’s conviction for allegedly shooting her. Next, he addresses André 3000’s flute album, saying, “André 3000 finally put some s### out/Honestly, he was better not putting s### out/I was trying to catch a vibe but I just can’t catch that s###/All he did was play flutes, I wish he would have said some s###.”

“Rap Up 2023” feels shorter than past efforts, which Murda admits toward the end, saying “I ain’t even finished it/I still got so much s### to pop.” Listen to what he did finish in full below.