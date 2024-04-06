EXCLUSIVE: President Biden Awards KRS-One & Kurtis Blow Lifetime Achievement Honors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

President Joe Biden awarded Hip-Hop icons KRS-One and Kurtis Blow the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

President Joe Biden recently honored Hip-Hop pioneers KRS-One and Kurtis Blow with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the National Hip-Hop Museum in Washington DC.

The ceremony, hosted at the RIAA Headquarters, celebrated the artists’ contributions to the music genre and their dedication to uplifting communities through volunteer work.

During the event, which saw an attendance of around 300 people, Rev. Dr. George Holmes delivered a moving speech that lauded the resilience and leadership of the two honorees.

Drawing a powerful analogy, Holmes compared KRS-One and Kurtis Blow to steadfast oak trees, suggesting that, like these mighty trees, the artists have remained unyielding in their principles regardless of external pressures.

He commended them for setting a positive tone both nationally and globally, using their platforms to advocate for meaningful change.

“There are two ways for a leader to go through life: as a thermometer or as a thermostat. The thermometer merely measures the climate, but the thermostat sets the tone and creates it. That’s who you are, KRS-One and Kurtis Blow,” Holmes proclaimed to the crowd that was full of other legends.

DJ Hurricane, Roxanne Shante, The Fat Boys (Kool Rock Ski), MC Sha Rock, Sweet G, The B-Boys (Donald D), and Queen Lisa Lee, all recognized by the National Hip-Hop Museum.

The award ceremony served as an acknowledgment of KRS-One and Kurtis Blow’s immense volunteer efforts and their role in sculpting a stronger nation.

In letters to the artists, President Biden expressed his gratitude for their service and encouraged them to persist in their endeavors.

“As it is with Kurtis Blow, as it is with you, America’s story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us. On behalf of the American people, President Biden extends his heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and he encourages you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is still counting on you,” President Joseph Biden said in a letter to KRS-One and Kurtis Blow.

By bestowing the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award on KRS-One and Kurtis Blow, the event underscored the power of Hip-Hop as a force for societal good, celebrating these icons not only for their musical contributions but for their unwavering commitment to community service and leadership.

Below is a video of the event: